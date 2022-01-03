Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Sells 800 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises about 1.6% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $4,032,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,200,824 shares of company stock worth $219,926,851. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $166.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.36. The company has a market cap of $105.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

