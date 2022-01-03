Analysts Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report $154.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.81 million and the lowest is $153.65 million. 8X8 reported sales of $136.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $615.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $612.34 million to $624.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $712.26 million, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $755.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $17.71. 2,480,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,729. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $77,948.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $69,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $1,907,141. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

