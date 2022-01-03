Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to announce sales of $14.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.27 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $12.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $58.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.03 million to $58.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $61.99 million, with estimates ranging from $61.33 million to $62.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 49,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 54,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

