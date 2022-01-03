Analysts Anticipate PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $1.94. PVH posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 621.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $9.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $106.65 on Friday. PVH has a 1-year low of $78.76 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.66 and its 200-day moving average is $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PVH by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PVH by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

