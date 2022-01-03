Analysts Expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $9,933,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,009,688 shares of company stock worth $20,480,452 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,054,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 192.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,476. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. ChargePoint has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $46.30.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

