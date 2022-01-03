Analysts Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.76 Million

Brokerages expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to announce $127.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.49 million to $135.00 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $126.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $484.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.09 million to $486.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $563.22 million, with estimates ranging from $540.10 million to $575.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

In other news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,228,357.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.27. The company had a trading volume of 48,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,483. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 0.63. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.