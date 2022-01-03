Analysts Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Post Earnings of $4.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.41 to $5.14. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of $3.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $17.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.89 to $17.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.95 to $19.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.43.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 925.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $412.25. 15,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,586. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.66. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $276.00 and a one year high of $417.85. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

