Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vaxart, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vaxart in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VXRT. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $6.27 on Monday. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.19.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vaxart by 447.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

