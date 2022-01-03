Analysts Set Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target at C$14.10

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$14.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$584.25 million and a P/E ratio of 5.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.04. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$10.56 and a 52 week high of C$14.97.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

