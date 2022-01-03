Analysts Set Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target at 28.25

Shares of Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 28.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ BLZE opened at 16.89 on Friday. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of 16.50 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14. Equities analysts anticipate that Backblaze will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

