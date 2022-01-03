Analysts Set Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) PT at $227.38

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $227.38.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

COUP traded up $4.48 on Wednesday, reaching $162.53. 45,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,994. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.74. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total value of $83,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,089 shares of company stock worth $26,652,785. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 31.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 52.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after acquiring an additional 33,649 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Coupa Software by 11.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 26.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

