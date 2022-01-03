Analysts Set Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) PT at $93.17

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THRM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Gentherm stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,525. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.31. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

