Analysts Set Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) PT at $93.17

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.17.
Several brokerages have issued reports on THRM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of Gentherm stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,525. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.31. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.
About Gentherm
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
