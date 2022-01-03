Analysts Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target at $34.86

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLTK shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. Macquarie began coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Playtika news, insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Playtika by 1,008.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 74,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Playtika by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 112,108 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,024,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Playtika by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PLTK opened at $17.29 on Friday. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.70.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The firm had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

