Analysts Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Price Target at $3,486.33

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,486.33.

WZZAF has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC downgraded Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,960.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5,450.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZAF opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.07. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

