Analyzing AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) & Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AEye and Canoo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 Canoo 1 0 3 0 2.50

AEye currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 203.03%. Canoo has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.87%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than Canoo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye N/A -32.54% -7.43% Canoo N/A -41.61% -32.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AEye and Canoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye N/A N/A -$2.88 million N/A N/A Canoo $2.55 million 722.44 -$89.81 million ($1.00) -7.72

AEye has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canoo.

Summary

AEye beats Canoo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEye

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

