Analyzing F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) and Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) and Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for F.N.B. and Fidelity D & D Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F.N.B. 0 2 5 0 2.71 Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

F.N.B. presently has a consensus target price of $12.99, indicating a potential upside of 7.11%. Given F.N.B.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.7% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of F.N.B. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

F.N.B. has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares F.N.B. and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. $1.42 billion 2.72 $286.00 million $1.15 10.55 Fidelity D & D Bancorp $64.16 million 5.19 $13.03 million $4.14 14.25

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity D & D Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares F.N.B. and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. 28.01% 8.20% 1.05% Fidelity D & D Bancorp 26.93% 13.74% 1.22%

Dividends

F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. F.N.B. pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services. The Wealth Management segment delivers wealth management services to individuals, corporations and retirement funds, as well as existing customers of community banking. The Insurance segment is a full-service insurance brokerage agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers. The Other segment offers mezzanine financing options for small to medium-sized businesses that need financial assistance beyond the parameters of typical commercial bank lending products. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

