Analyzing MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK)

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and Bay Banks of Virginia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MainStreet Bancshares $69.57 million 2.68 $15.72 million $3.00 8.20 Bay Banks of Virginia $55.38 million 2.27 $7.06 million ($0.36) -26.39

MainStreet Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia. Bay Banks of Virginia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MainStreet Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.4% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MainStreet Bancshares and Bay Banks of Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

MainStreet Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.73%. Given MainStreet Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MainStreet Bancshares is more favorable than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Profitability

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and Bay Banks of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MainStreet Bancshares 35.38% 16.87% 1.49% Bay Banks of Virginia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MainStreet Bancshares beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; purchased loans; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. The company also provides credit cards; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, lockbox, positive pay, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, it offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment planning, brokerage services, investment managed accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of March 9, 2020, the company operated 17 banking offices located throughout greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

