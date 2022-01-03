Analyzing Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Synaptics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Synaptics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Synaptics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.56 -$142.63 million ($4.64) -3.00 Synaptics $1.34 billion 8.49 $79.60 million $3.18 91.04

Synaptics has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Synaptics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 2 0 2.20 Synaptics 0 1 13 0 2.93

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.69%. Synaptics has a consensus target price of $275.42, indicating a potential downside of 4.87%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Synaptics.

Risk & Volatility

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptics has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.01% -40.42% -17.56% Synaptics 8.86% 27.84% 13.22%

Summary

Synaptics beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

