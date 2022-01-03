Analyzing TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. América Móvil pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. TIM pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. América Móvil pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares TIM and América Móvil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 16.55% 10.28% 5.73% América Móvil 9.69% 31.10% 6.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of América Móvil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TIM and América Móvil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $3.35 billion 1.62 $354.68 million $0.81 13.81 América Móvil $49.54 billion 1.39 $2.35 billion $1.45 14.47

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than TIM. TIM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than América Móvil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TIM and América Móvil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67 América Móvil 0 3 1 0 2.25

TIM currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.19%. América Móvil has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential downside of 6.35%. Given TIM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than América Móvil.

Risk and Volatility

TIM has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, América Móvil has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

América Móvil beats TIM on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

