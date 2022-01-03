Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,095,000 after buying an additional 6,308,933 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after buying an additional 3,878,792 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,513.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after buying an additional 3,841,128 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,630,000 after buying an additional 2,785,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $7.82 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

