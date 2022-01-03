ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $74,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 571.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 31.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.70.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $401.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

