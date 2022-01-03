APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $39.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on APA from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that APA will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in APA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in APA by 85.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in APA in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

