APA (NASDAQ:APA) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

APA (NASDAQ:APA)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 63.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.74.

Get APA alerts:

APA stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 52,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 4.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. APA has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in APA during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in APA by 227.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.