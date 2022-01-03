Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,628,470 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 113,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $467,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,139,712. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.21. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $163.02. The company has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

