Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Update

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,100 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the November 30th total of 464,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $223,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish Khanna bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 150,400 shares of company stock worth $337,660. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 1.7% during the second quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 105,945 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.71. 126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a market cap of $183.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

