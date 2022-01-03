Ares Protocol (ARES) Trading Up 31.5% This Week

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $1.99 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00064941 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.80 or 0.08087734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00061247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00075437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,896.03 or 0.99947891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007495 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.