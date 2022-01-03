Argent Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAC opened at $44.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

