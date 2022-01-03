Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,309 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $737,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,089,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,081,000 after buying an additional 64,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $35.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $40.13.

