Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,880 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 271.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $382.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

