Argent Advisors Inc. Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $201.32 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

