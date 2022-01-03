Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 236 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 295.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

