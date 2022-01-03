Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 2,932 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter.

DVY opened at $122.59 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $94.12 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

