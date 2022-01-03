Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $1.90 on Monday. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

