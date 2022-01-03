Argus Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $300.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by Argus from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.45.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $268.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $269.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

