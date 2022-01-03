Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) Short Interest Update

Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a growth of 34,840.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,462,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000.

NASDAQ:RAM traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,929. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

