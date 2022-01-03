Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 497,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398,740 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.24% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $74,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $169.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

