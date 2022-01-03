AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.55 Million

Analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will report sales of $143.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.49 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $110.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $530.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $528.87 million to $531.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $633.33 million, with estimates ranging from $617.86 million to $650.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of AMK stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 144,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,176. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 873.67 and a beta of 1.12.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $856,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

