Atheios (ATH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Atheios has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $21,917.06 and $19.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 50,888,280 coins and its circulating supply is 46,333,399 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

