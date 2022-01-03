Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $1,496,980,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 139.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,921,000 after buying an additional 700,132 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,889,000 after buying an additional 630,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $104,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $384.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of -88.67, a P/E/G ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.32.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

