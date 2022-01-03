Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 522,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $104.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.97. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

