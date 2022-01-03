Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.0649 on Major Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $152,252.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00065256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.43 or 0.08075463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00062422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00075456 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,231.57 or 0.99812529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

