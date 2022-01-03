Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 531.67 ($7.15).

AVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.14) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.77) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.39) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.60) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.77) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Avast alerts:

Shares of Avast stock opened at GBX 607.20 ($8.16) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 593.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 568.88. Avast has a 52 week low of GBX 418 ($5.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 619.80 ($8.33).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.