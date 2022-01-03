Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 531.67 ($7.15).

AVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.14) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.77) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.39) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.60) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.77) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Avast stock opened at GBX 607.20 ($8.16) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 593.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 568.88. Avast has a 52 week low of GBX 418 ($5.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 619.80 ($8.33).

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

