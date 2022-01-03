Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) fell 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75. 4,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 726,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 210.86 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 13.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $157,960.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $162,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,153 shares of company stock valued at $768,656 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,440,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

