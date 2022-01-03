Axe Price Hits $0.0229 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $120,507.34 and $50,940.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axe has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.25 or 0.00442938 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.