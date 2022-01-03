AXS Investments LLC Invests $102,000 in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QRTEA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 82,112.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,338,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,893 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Qurate Retail by 791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,704,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,071 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $23,667,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Qurate Retail by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,994,000 after acquiring an additional 883,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Qurate Retail by 549.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 968,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 819,130 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $7.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

