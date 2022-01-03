AZZ (AZZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. AZZ has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.900-$3.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.90-3.20 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AZZ to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AZZ stock opened at $55.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.37. AZZ has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

