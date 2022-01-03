Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 918,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 176,195 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of Ball worth $82,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ball by 1,030.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,442,000 after buying an additional 1,602,533 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at $108,181,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Ball by 133.6% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,536,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,455,000 after acquiring an additional 878,534 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Ball by 2,220.6% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 895,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,526,000 after acquiring an additional 856,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 787,825 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL opened at $96.27 on Monday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.