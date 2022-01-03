Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 105,300 shares.The stock last traded at $16.27 and had previously closed at $15.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.95 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 135,992 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,365,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $990,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

