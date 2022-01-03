Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,000. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.24% of Intellia Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,813 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,523,000 after purchasing an additional 783,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,433 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,169,000 after purchasing an additional 376,767 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,222,000 after acquiring an additional 375,933 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $118.24 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $202.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.96.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,305,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $308,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,059. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

