Banco Santander S.A. Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,058 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $37,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,059,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $203.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.93. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

